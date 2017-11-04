Lanier plays in first playoff game in 13 years - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Lanier plays in first playoff game in 13 years

Lanier returned to the postseason for the first time since 2004.

It wasn't the result the Bulldogs wanted, they fell to East Central 63-13. A playoff appearance caps a great first season under Michael Ashford.

