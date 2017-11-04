Germantown wins 4th straight over Ridgeland - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Germantown wins 4th straight over Ridgeland

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Germantown continued their dominance in a Madison County rivalry. The Mavericks beat Ridgeland 48-14 on Friday.

It's the Mavericks 4th straight victory in the series. They'll head to the playoffs as the number 2 seed out of 5A Region 2.

