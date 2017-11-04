Warren Central blanks Provine in regular season finale - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Warren Central blanks Provine in regular season finale

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Warren Central closes the regular season with back-to-back shutouts. The Vikings beat Provine 28-0 on Friday.

WC is the number 4 seed in 6A Region 2. They'll be on the road next week to kick off the playoffs.

