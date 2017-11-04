Tucker Richmond blocks punt & catches TD pass in Madison Central - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Tucker Richmond blocks punt & catches TD pass in Madison Central victory

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Madison Central finished the regular season in style. Tucker Richmond blocked a punt and caught a TD pass in the same quarter. The Jaguars beat Greenville 38-6 on Friday.

MC will host the 1st round of the 6A playoffs.

