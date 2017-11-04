Jefferson Davis County defeats St. Andrews 79-38 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jefferson Davis County defeats St. Andrews 79-38

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
BASSFIELD, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jefferson Davis County welcomed St. Andrews in the first round of the playoffs. 

Jags win their first ever playoff game 79-38.

