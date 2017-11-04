Greenville St. Joe blanks Manchester Academy 28-0 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Greenville St. Joe blanks Manchester Academy 28-0

YAZOO CITY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A playoff game in Yazoo City as Manchester Academy hosted Greenville St. Joe.

St. Joe would eliminate the Mavs 28-0.

