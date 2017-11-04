Yazoo County remains perfect, advances to 3A North 2nd Round - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Yazoo County remains perfect, advances to 3A North 2nd Round

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Yazoo County ran the table in the regular season. They kicked off the postseason in style on Friday. The Panthers beat Booneville 42-7 in the MHSAA 3A North 1st Round.

The Panthers improve to 11-0 on the season.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly