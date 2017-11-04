Simpson Academy beats East Rankin to advance to MAIS AAAA-D2 Sem - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Simpson Academy beats East Rankin to advance to MAIS AAAA-D2 Semifinals

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Simpson Academy is a step closer to the MAIS AAAA-D2 State Championship. The Cougars beat East Rankin 46-21 in the quarterfinals.

SCA travels to Pillow Academy for the semifinals.

