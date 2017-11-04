UPDATE: Death investigation upgraded to homicide after woman fou - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

breaking

UPDATE: Death investigation upgraded to homicide after woman found shot inside car

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson Police Department has upgraded a death investigation to a homicide after an unidentified woman was found shot inside of a gray Toyota Camry in the 3200 block of Woodview Drive in Jackson. 

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly