UPDATE: Death investigation upgraded to homicide after woman found shot inside car

The Jackson Police Department has upgraded a death investigation to a homicide after an unidentified woman was found shot inside of a gray Toyota Camry in the 3200 block of Woodview Drive in Jackson.

Update: Woodview Dr. death investigation upgraded to a homicide. Unidentified black female shot inside of a gray Toyota Camry. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) November 4, 2017

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.