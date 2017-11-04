21-year-old woman found shot to death inside car in Jackson

Jackson Police are still searching for answers in the death of 21-year-old Alexandria Dodd.

Officers found Dodd dead inside a Toyota Camry on the 3200 block of Woodview Drive Saturday morning.

"She appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. One of those injuries was to the head," said Sergeant Roderick Holmes with the Jackson Police Department.

A neighborhood association for the area frequently reports crimes.

"We receive shots fired calls throughout the city all the time. A lot of those calls end up with nobody being injured. Just maybe someone with some type of malicious intent," said Sergeant Holmes.

Helen Foxworth is on that Neighborhood Association, and says she heard gunshots Friday evening around 5:00 p.m., which she believes might be associated with this murder.

"And then, right after that, probably within two or three minutes I heard gunshots sounding like it was coming from Wooddale and Lakewood," said Foxworth.

Foxworth says she used to call to warn police of possible crimes all the time. She called so frequently, though, that she says JPD stopped taking her seriously.

"They sometimes think I'm a nuisance, because I called too much," explained Foxworth.

Because of that, she chose not to report the gunshots she heard last night.

But after the city's 51st homicide turned up right down the road from her house, she says she'll pick the habit back up.

"It can start out as a minor thing, but then if you don't call the police, it progresses into something else," said Foxworth.

"We're still trying to find out who heard anything, who saw anything, and who could provide that information and help us out in this investigation," said Sergeant Holmes.

To contact Jackson Police, call 601-960-1234.

