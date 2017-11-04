Week 10 College Football in Mississippi: Kickoff Times/TV info

Here's a listing of how you can watch every college football game involving Mississippi teams.

Week 10 - Saturday, November 4th

SEC

11:00am - #16 Mississippi State vs. UMass

- TV: SEC Network

- Online: ESPN3.com

3:00pm - Ole Miss at Kentucky

- TV: SEC Network

- Online: ESPN3.com

USM

6:30pm - Southern Miss at Tennessee

- TV: SEC Network

- Online: ESPN3.com

SWAC

2:00pm: Jackson State vs. Alabama State

- Livestream: JSU Tigers

2:00pm - Alcorn State at Alabama A&M

- Online: http://www.AlcornSports.com

1:00pm - Mississippi Valley vs. Texas Southern

YouTube: MVSU Sports

D2

2:00pm - Delta State at North Greenville

- Online: http://GoStatesmen.com

2:00pm - Mississippi College vs. Shorter

- Online: http://GoChoctaws.com

D3

1:00pm - Millsaps at Birmingham Southern

- Online: http://www.bscsports.net/links/3fe9ab

2:00pm - Belhaven at Hardin-Simmons

- Online: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/hsu/

MACJC Semifinals

1:00pm - #3 East Mississippi at #6 Jones County

- Online: http://www.emccathletics.com/video/YouTubeLive

2:00pm - #12 Hinds at #4 Northwest

- Online: http://www.nwccrangers.com/showcase?Live=110

