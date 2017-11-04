Week 10 College Football in Mississippi: Kickoff Times/TV info

Here's a listing of how you can watch every college football game involving Mississippi teams.
Week 10 - Saturday, November 4th
SEC
11:00am - #16 Mississippi State vs. UMass
- TV: SEC Network
- Online: ESPN3.com
3:00pm - Ole Miss at Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network
- Online: ESPN3.com
USM
6:30pm - Southern Miss at Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network
- Online: ESPN3.com
SWAC
2:00pm: Jackson State vs. Alabama State
- Livestream: JSU Tigers
2:00pm - Alcorn State at Alabama A&M
- Online: http://www.AlcornSports.com
1:00pm - Mississippi Valley vs. Texas Southern
YouTube: MVSU Sports
D2
2:00pm - Delta State at North Greenville
- Online: http://GoStatesmen.com
2:00pm - Mississippi College vs. Shorter
- Online: http://GoChoctaws.com
D3
1:00pm - Millsaps at Birmingham Southern
- Online: http://www.bscsports.net/links/3fe9ab
2:00pm - Belhaven at Hardin-Simmons
- Online: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/hsu/
MACJC Semifinals
1:00pm - #3 East Mississippi at #6 Jones County
- Online: http://www.emccathletics.com/video/YouTubeLive
2:00pm - #12 Hinds at #4 Northwest
- Online: http://www.nwccrangers.com/showcase?Live=110
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.