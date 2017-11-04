Alcorn State rushes for 416 yds in 47-22 victory over Alabama A&M

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Alcorn State ran the rock and then some Saturday in Lorman. The Braves rushed for 416 yards in a 47-22 victory over Alabama A&M.
The result has the Braves 6-3 overall, 4-1 in SWAC play. Alcorn extends their East Division lead and is a step away from a four-peat.
Noah Johnson, De'Lance Turner, and P.J. Simmons all rushed for more than 100 yards. The purple and gold trio all found the end zone in the 2nd half.
#Alcorn State routs Alabama A&M 47-22. Braves rush for 416 yds. Johnson, Simmons, & Turner 100+ rushing yds, all found the endzone pic.twitter.com/6gAsBBkU46— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) November 4, 2017
The Braves host Mississippi Valley next Saturday in their home finale. Kickoff is at 2:00pm at Spinks-Casem Stadium.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.