Alcorn State rushes for 416 yds in 47-22 victory over Alabama A&M

Alcorn State rushes for 416 yds in 47-22 victory over Alabama A&M

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Alcorn State ran the rock and then some Saturday in Lorman. The Braves rushed for 416 yards in a 47-22 victory over Alabama A&M.

The result has the Braves 6-3 overall, 4-1 in SWAC play. Alcorn extends their East Division lead and is a step away from a four-peat.

Noah Johnson, De'Lance Turner, and P.J. Simmons all rushed for more than 100 yards. The purple and gold trio all found the end zone in the 2nd half.

The Braves host Mississippi Valley next Saturday in their home finale. Kickoff is at 2:00pm at Spinks-Casem Stadium.

