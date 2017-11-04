Alcorn State rushes for 416 yds in 47-22 victory over Alabama A&M

Alcorn State ran the rock and then some Saturday in Lorman. The Braves rushed for 416 yards in a 47-22 victory over Alabama A&M.

The result has the Braves 6-3 overall, 4-1 in SWAC play. Alcorn extends their East Division lead and is a step away from a four-peat.

Noah Johnson, De'Lance Turner, and P.J. Simmons all rushed for more than 100 yards. The purple and gold trio all found the end zone in the 2nd half.

#Alcorn State routs Alabama A&M 47-22. Braves rush for 416 yds. Johnson, Simmons, & Turner 100+ rushing yds, all found the endzone pic.twitter.com/6gAsBBkU46 — Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) November 4, 2017

The Braves host Mississippi Valley next Saturday in their home finale. Kickoff is at 2:00pm at Spinks-Casem Stadium.