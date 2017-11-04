Cam Akers rushes for 199 yds & 2 TDs in Florida State victory - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Cam Akers rushes for 199 yds & 2 TDs in Florida State victory

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Source: Seminoles.com

Cam Akers had a breakthrough performance on Saturday. The Clinton native rushed for 199 yards and 2 TDs as Florida State beat Syracuse 27-24. 

Akers TD runs were 54 and 63 yards. He entered Saturday with one score in his freshman season.

