Cam Akers rushes for 199 yds & 2 TDs in Florida State victory

Cam Akers had a breakthrough performance on Saturday. The Clinton native rushed for 199 yards and 2 TDs as Florida State beat Syracuse 27-24.
Akers TD runs were 54 and 63 yards. He entered Saturday with one score in his freshman season.
Check out Cam Akers' full highlights from today's @FSUFootball victory. pic.twitter.com/f8LUaM62ts— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) November 4, 2017
Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/AD9vI8qVEO— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 4, 2017
