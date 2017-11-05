Vote for The End Zone Play of the Week (November 3rd)

Pearl, Florence, Jefferson Davis County, and Yazoo County are nominees for The End Zone Play of the Week.

1. Tylan Knight 74 yard punt return TD (Pearl)

Our first nominee is from the Game of the Week. Pearl's Tylan Knight started another chapter in Eat Dirt with a 74 yard punt return for a touchdown. Knight had the game tying score in overtime as the Pirates beat Brandon 28-27 in overtime. Pearl is 11-0 heading to the 6A playoffs.

2. Eagles get tricky (Florence)

Our second nominee is from a 4A South playoff game. Florence pulled out all the stops on the coast. Ian Vaughn takes a stroll by the center, Rico Quiroga hikes to Oakland Lewis, flips to Demosthenes Jones, he will find Vaughn wide open for a big pickup. The Eagles beat Pass Christian 14-7 to advance.

3. Jafharis McKines 80 yd TD (Jefferson Davis County)

Our 3rd nominee is from a historic night in Bassfield. Jefferson Davis County nearly put 80 on the board to win their first playoff game. Jafharis McKines took one 80 yards to the house. The Jaguars beat St. Andrew's 79-38 to advance to the 3A South 2nd Round.

4. Devarrio Sanders 65 yd TD (Yazoo County)

Our final nominee is from a 11 and oh squad. Yazoo County cruised to the 2nd round of the 3A playoffs. Devarrio Sanders capped the scoring with a 65 yard touchdown run. The Panthers beat Booneville 42-7 to remain perfect on the season.

