Police: Deadly stabbing near downtown may have been in self-defense

A 26-year-old woman is dead after an early morning stabbing near Freelons nightclub after a JSU homecoming party early Sunday morning.

Jackson police now believe the stabbing of Shervondria Mack was done in self defense.

Police say they found out that Mack was armed with a gun in the altercation. Chief Vance says police talked to two other witnesses in the car at the time of the killing.

No arrests have been made and the case will now go to grand jury.

According to police, Mack was stabbed in the neck inside a vehicle following a fight with an unidentified woman, shortly after 4:00 a.m. The two were in traffic on Mill Street, near Oakley Street, leaving a JSU homecoming after-party at Freelons when Mack was stabbed.

Mack was transported to UMMC via AMR where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The actual motive is still unknown but it is believed that alcohol may have been a fact in the incident. The suspect’s identity is not being released at this time. The suspect was later questioned by detectives and released.

Chief Vance says they believe the woman acted in self defense after Mack pointed a gun at her.

This is the 52nd homicide in the city of Jackson in 2017.

According to family, Mack just graduated from Jackson State. She has a fiance that lives in Dallas. She graduated from Jim Hill High School in 2009.

Her father, Willie Mack, is a retired police officer.

"She did everything right," said Mack's cousin, Kenny Mack.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

