Woman stabbed to death near Freelons nightclub early Sunday morning

A 26-year-old woman is dead after an early morning stabbing near Freelons nightclub.

Police say Shervondria Mack was stabbed in the neck inside a vehicle following a fight with an unidentified woman, shortly after 4:00 a.m.

The two were in traffic on Mill Street, near Oakley Street, leaving a JSU homecoming after-party at Freelons, when Mack was stabbed.

Mack was transported to UMMC via AMR where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Fatal stabbing: incident allegedly occurred in a vehicle following a fight between the victim and an unidentified female. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) November 5, 2017

Police have been able to identify at least one witness and are still working to gather additional information about what happened and about the other person involved.

The actual motive is still unknown but it is believed that alcohol may have been a fact in the incident.

The suspect’s identity is not being released at this time. The suspect was later questioned by detectives and released.

This is the 52nd homicide in the city of Jackson in 2017.

According to family, Shervondria Mack just graduated from Jackson State. She has a fiance that lives in Dallas. She graduated from Jim Hill High School in 2009.

Her father, Willie Mack, is a retired police officer.

"She did everything right," said Mack's cousin, Kenny Mack.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

