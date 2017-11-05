Woman stabbed to death outside Freelons nightclub early Sunday morning

A 26-year-old woman is dead after an early morning stabbing in the parking lot of Freelons nightclub.

Police say Shervondria Mack was stabbed in the neck inside a vehicle following a fight with an unidentified woman, shortly after 4:00 a.m.

Mack was transported to UMMC via AMR where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Fatal stabbing: incident allegedly occurred in a vehicle following a fight between the victim and an unidentified female. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) November 5, 2017

Police have been able to identify at least one witness and are still working to gather additional information about what happened and about the other person involved.

The actual motive is still unknown but it is believed that alcohol may have been a fact in the incident.

The identity of the suspect has not released at this time.

This is the 52nd homicide in the city of Jackson in 2017.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

