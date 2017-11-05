FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: All lanes BLOCKED after 18-wheeler overturns on U.S 49 at Old U.S. 49

Both north and southbound lanes of Highway 49 near Old 49 closed due to semi-crash.

According to Richland Police, the 18-wheeler was carrying fertilizer. They are expanding impact zone and closures right now as they attempt to flip truck.

Two people have been transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

MDOT says the closure will last around three hours as crews flip the truck and clean up the spilled contents.

If you are traveling this way, you should consider an alternate route.

We will update this story as information develops.

