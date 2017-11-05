UPDATE: All lanes back OPEN after 18-wheeler overturns on U.S 49 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

UPDATE: All lanes back OPEN after 18-wheeler overturns on U.S 49 at Old U.S. 49

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
RICHLAND, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Both north and southbound lanes of Highway 49 near Old 49 are back open after a semi-crash.

According to Richland Police, an 18-wheeler was carrying fertilizer when it overturned. 

Two people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

