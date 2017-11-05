Mississippi State moves up in polls after 7th win

7-2 Mississippi State is moving up in the national polls before their showdown with Alabama.

The Bulldogs jump 4 spots to #18 in the Amway Coaches Poll.

MSU moves up 3 spots to #18.

We’ll have to wait a few days for the ranking that everyone is waiting for. The College Football Playoff Top 25 will be released Tuesday at 6:00pm CT on ESPN.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.