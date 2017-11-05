Suspect dead, Meridian police officer shot in late night shootou - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Suspect dead, Meridian police officer shot in late night shootout

MERIDIAN, MS (WTOK) -

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirms one person was killed during a shooting incident involving a Meridian Police Officer.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. on Poplar Springs Drive near 36th Street.

Captain John Griffith says the Meridian Police Officer was shot multiple times, but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations will be handling this case.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

