Mark Stoops gives credit to Ole Miss for final play of the game

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
"It's a difficult loss. Thought we had it won with the fumble," Mark Stoops said. "We had to come back and convert and play. They made a super competitive play catch in the end zone and we didn't. It's a game of inches."
With five seconds on the clock, Jordan Ta'amu completed a pass to D.K. Metcalf in the end zone. That put the Rebels in the lead to seal the deal for a 37-34 road victory.
Next up, Ole Miss hosts Louisiana-Lafayette.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.