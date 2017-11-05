Mark Stoops gives credit to Ole Miss for final play of the game

"It's a difficult loss. Thought we had it won with the fumble," Mark Stoops said. "We had to come back and convert and play. They made a super competitive play catch in the end zone and we didn't. It's a game of inches."

With five seconds on the clock, Jordan Ta'amu completed a pass to D.K. Metcalf in the end zone. That put the Rebels in the lead to seal the deal for a 37-34 road victory.

Next up, Ole Miss hosts Louisiana-Lafayette.

