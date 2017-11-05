P.J. Simmons emerging in Braves backfield

Alcorn State rushed for 416 yards in its win over Alabama A&M. A trio of Braves had over 100 yards each. Noah Johnson and De'Lance Turner are familiar names to Brave fans. P.J. Simmons is the newcomer. The JUCO transfer from Florida had a 172 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns as Alcorn extended its East Division lead.

"Patience, for one. Hitting the hole and showing his patience and acceleration in the open field," Fred McNair said about Simmons. "That's the biggest thing. He's going to continue to get better every week. I can't say enough about him and De'Lance Turner, the way they've been running the ball lately."



"Becoming a better runner in between the tackles. I felt like I wasn't that good at that coming here this summer," Simmons said. "I've really worked on it, and it shows."

Alcorn State hosts Mississippi Valley next week. A win and a Alabama State loss would allow the Braves to clinch their 4th straight SWAC East title.

