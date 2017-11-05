Woman escapes attempted carjacking near Raymond

A Hinds County woman managed to escape an attempted carjacking today.

Major Pete Luke with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office says the victim reported someone blocked her car on Dulaney Road near Raymond.

A man then got out of the driver's side of that vehicle, and walked up to the woman's car, pointing a silver pistol at her.

The man then demanded she get out of her vehicle.

The victim was able to put her car in reverse and speed away, escaping the attempted carjacking, but the would-be robber is still on the run.

The Hinds County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in locating the suspect, described as a very light-skinned black male no older than 20.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Hinds County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.