Matt Luke admires players' resilience following win over Kentucky

"I think in the back of everybody's minds, people are wondering 'when are these guys ever going to quit?'" Matt Luke said. "They just continue to show up. Continue to fight. I'm just really, really proud. We're down ten on the road. They didn't say 'here we go again,' they just kept fighting and battling. The young kids are stepping up. They're getting better and better. They're starting to see what it takes to win in the SEC."

With just seconds on the clock, Jordan Ta'amu completed a pass to D.K. Metcalf in the end zone. That put the Rebels in the lead and sealed the deal for a 37-34 road victory.

Next up, Ole Miss hosts Louisiana-Lafayette.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.