Coming up on WLBT: JPD possibly make a break in JSU student stab - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Coming up on WLBT: JPD possibly make a break in JSU student stabbing death case

Posted by Joy Redmond, News Anchor
Connect

We've learned JPD may have identified the person who killed the JSU student over the weekend. 

Investigators continue to pour over information in the deadliest ambush in Texas where dozens were killed and injured at a church.

Summer temps continue to linger in fall. Heather's forecast will be on the minute you join us.

See you in 10.

~Joy

Powered by Frankly