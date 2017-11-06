Coming up on WLBT: JPD possibly make a break in JSU student stabbing death case

We've learned JPD may have identified the person who killed the JSU student over the weekend.
Investigators continue to pour over information in the deadliest ambush in Texas where dozens were killed and injured at a church.
Summer temps continue to linger in fall. Heather's forecast will be on the minute you join us.
See you in 10.
~Joy
One of those killed was the pastor's 14-year-old daughter, her mother told CNN, as well as a pregnant mother of three.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
The two pursued the suspected shooter at speeds of 95 mph before he appeared to lose control of his vehicle.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
The elementary school children are fed a cold cheese sandwich and milk for lunch, once their accounts reach a negative balance of $5.More >>
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.More >>
An 84-year-old doctor who has cared for patients in this tiny New Hampshire town for nearly 30 years is going to court in the hopes of winning back her license.More >>
East Limestone school officials tell us the stolen truck, trailer and band equipment have been recovered.More >>
Law enforcement is on high alert all over the Mid-South for an escapee from the Marshall County Jail.More >>
