City of Jackson issues boil water notice for 400 connections

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The City of Jackson has issued boil water notices for over 400 connections in Jackson.

Here are the connections affected.

Rainey Road (39212)

o   Sunkist subdivision

o   Briarcliff South Apartments

o   Chelsea Drive

o   Tifton Drive

o   Upper Darby Drive

o   Marlendo Drive

o   Spryfield Road

o   Briarcliff Circle

o   [5700-5999] Sedgwick Drive

o   [300-499] N Canton Club Circle

o   W Sedgwick Court

o   [200-299] Riviera Drive

o   River Road

o   Foxboro Drive

o   Deer Trail

o   Cypress Trail

o   Vista Court

o   Chelsea Court

For more information, please visit the City of Jackon's website

