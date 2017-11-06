City of Jackson issues boil water notice for 400 connections

The City of Jackson has issued boil water notices for over 400 connections in Jackson.

Here are the connections affected.

Rainey Road (39212)

o Sunkist subdivision

o Briarcliff South Apartments

o Chelsea Drive

o Tifton Drive

o Upper Darby Drive

o Marlendo Drive

o Spryfield Road

o Briarcliff Circle

o [5700-5999] Sedgwick Drive

o [300-499] N Canton Club Circle

o W Sedgwick Court

o [200-299] Riviera Drive

o River Road

o Foxboro Drive

o Deer Trail

o Cypress Trail

o Vista Court

o Chelsea Court

For more information, please visit the City of Jackon's website.

