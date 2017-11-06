Alcorn State's Corey McCullough and P.J. Simmons win SWAC weekly honors

Press Release from the Southwestern Athletic Conference

Southern senior quarterback Austin Howard, Alabama State sophomore defensive back Joshua Hill, Alcorn State sophomore kicker/punter Corey McCullough, Alcorn State junior running back P.J. Simmons and were all named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Football Players of the Week for their outstanding play in week 10.

Specialist

Alcorn State

Corey McCullough

P/K, So, Louisville, Miss.

McCullough broke the Alcorn State single-season field goal record Saturday in the team's 47-22 victory over Alabama A&M. McCullough drilled four field goals and now has made 14 this season. McCullough also punted six times for 309 yards for a 51.5 average. His long was 56 yards.

Newcomer

Alcorn State

P.J. Simmons

RB, JR, Tallahassee, Fla.

Simmons broke loose for a career-high 172 rushing yards and two touchdowns Saturday in Alcorn State’s 47-22 victory over Alabama A&M. His first touchdown was a 33-yarder, and his second a 43-yarder. Simmons averaged 17.2 yards per carry. He nearly doubled his previous best of 92 rushing yards in the season-opener against Miles College.

Offensive

Southern

Austin Howard

QB, SR, Edgard, La.

Howard completed 22-of-34 passes for a season-high 405 yards with four touchdowns in the Jaguars' 37-31 victory over Prairie View A&M to improve to 4-1 in conference play. Howard threw touchdown passes from 31, five, 21 and four yards including a long throw of 68 yards. The senior also rushed for 40 yards and just five attempts for an average of eight yards per attempt.

Defensive

Alabama State

Joshua Hill

DB, So, Mobile, Ala.

Hill picked off a pair of Jackson State passes, both coming in the fourth quarter of a 13-3 victory for Alabama State. The two interceptions were part of five turnovers forced by the Alabama State defense who yielded just 201 yards of total offense to the Tigers. Hill returned the two interceptions for a total of 68 yards, intercepting both near the end zone.

