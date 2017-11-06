Cam Akers named ACC Rookie & Offensive Back of the Week

Cam Akers was honored Monday after his 3rd 100 yard rushing performance of the season. The Clinton native is the ACC Rookie and Offensive Back of the Week.

Akers rushed for a career high 199 yards and 2 TDs as Florida State beat Syracuse 27-24. The 199 is the most yards by a FSU freshman in a game since 1981.

.@FSUFootball RB Cam Akers and his 199 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns is your ACC Offensive Back AND Rookie of the Week! pic.twitter.com/Wmq6rkGS7S — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) November 6, 2017

Florida State travels to Clemson on Saturday to face the #4 Tigers. Kickoff is at 2:30pm CT. You can watch Cam on ESPN.

