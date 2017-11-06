Baptist Health Systems opens new Jackson business office

Baptist Hospital will be running even better now after it opened a new business office.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba cut the ribbon Monday for the new Baptist Health Systems business office on East Capitol Street in downtown Jackson.

Billing, scheduling and other services will now be centralized, which Baptist says will lead to better patient care.

The 41,000 square foot space takes up three floors of the Regions Plaza building. The new space will provide a great way for the hospital to combine resources.

"This gives us the ability to cynergize our efforts for collecting, keeping the true efforts of our health system, to use that money for the betterment of our facilities," says Chris Loftin, Regional Business Office Director.

Baptist Health Systems says regional business office job opportunities are available. Click here to learn how to apply.

