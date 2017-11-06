Three Rebels win SEC weekly honors after Kentucky victory - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Three Rebels win SEC weekly honors after Kentucky victory

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Ole Miss completed a dramatic comeback on Saturday. Three Rebels were honored for their efforts on Monday.

Junior QB Jordan Ta'amu is the SEC Offensive Player of the Week. He threw for 382 yards and 4 TD's, including the game-winner to D.K. Metcalf.

Metcalf is the SEC Freshman of the Week. The Oxford native caught 5 passes for 83 yards and 2 scores.

Josiah Coatney is the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. The Holmes CC alum had 5 tackles, 2 sacks, and 2.5 TFL in the victory.

