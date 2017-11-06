Three Rebels win SEC weekly honors after Kentucky victory

Ole Miss completed a dramatic comeback on Saturday. Three Rebels were honored for their efforts on Monday.
Junior QB Jordan Ta'amu is the SEC Offensive Player of the Week. He threw for 382 yards and 4 TD's, including the game-winner to D.K. Metcalf.
Metcalf is the SEC Freshman of the Week. The Oxford native caught 5 passes for 83 yards and 2 scores.
Josiah Coatney is the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week. The Holmes CC alum had 5 tackles, 2 sacks, and 2.5 TFL in the victory.
Threw for career highs of 382 yards and four TD, including the game-winner.@OleMissFB's @kingJordanT10 is the #SECFB Offensive POTW. pic.twitter.com/fDRSXx0OPa— SEC (@SEC) November 6, 2017
Tied a career high with two TD catches, including the game-winner.@OleMissFB's DK Metcalf is the #SECFB Co-Freshman of the Week. pic.twitter.com/RXA9C6sZ8c— SEC (@SEC) November 6, 2017
Tallied a career-best two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss.@OleMissFB's Josiah Coatney is the #SECFB Defensive Lineman OTW. pic.twitter.com/wJ6lNOlZC7— SEC (@SEC) November 6, 2017
