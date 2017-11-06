Five men arrested for soliciting prostitution in Jackson

The Jackson Police Department conducted operations this past weekend that were focused on reducing and preventing prostitution related activities throughout the Jackson community.

These operations ran from November 2 through November 3.

During that time, their efforts resulted in the arrests of five men.

26-year-old Jason Brenson, 26-year-old Chauncey Harrison, 24-year-old Devontae Clincy, 31-year-old Marcus Craft and 52-year-old Allen Rouse were all charged with soliciting prostitution.

The Jackson Police Department remains committed in its efforts to stop these and other criminal acts. These types of covert operations will continue in the future and those caught participating in any form of prostitution, will be arrested and exposed.

