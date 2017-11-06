Bomb squad destroys possible explosive items found in Madison home

A Madison woman made a startling discovery Monday while cleaning out her garage.

Madison police said a Woodland Drive resident found three possibly explosive items that appeared to be pipe bombs while cleaning at about 12:15 p.m. The woman put the devices in a Styrofoam cooler, moved them to the kitchen and called a family friend, who contacted police, authorities said.

When officers arrived, they evacuated the home and surrounding residences and called the Clinton Bomb Squad and Pafford Ambulance service to the scene as a precaution, authorities said.

The bomb squad took the items from the house and destroyed them about 1:55 p.m. in the front yard, police said.

The people living at the home said they had no prior knowledge of the items. One family member could not be interviewed as he had previously passed away approximately a year ago.

The FBI and ATF are assisting in the investigation.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.