Mississippi Office of Homeland Security offering free security training for churches

The largest mass shooting in Texas history is creating shock waves, even here in Mississippi.

The nation is still trying to grasp the extent of violence that left 26 church goers dead during worship service Sunday.

READ MORE: 26 dead in Texas shooting, details emerge about gunman's past

While others were injured, some in critical condition, questions remain.

How can anyone secure or protect themselves in gatherings like this?

Mississippi's Office of Homeland Security is offering help in the form of security training for churches.

"Avoid, deny and defend," said Director of Mississippi's Office of Homeland Security Mark McKee. "Look for opportunities to secure your church better. Have a security team in place, if need be."

The state agency posted on their Facebook page saying it is ready to train church administrators and security personnel what to do in the event of an active shooter.

"It's always important to have a plan," explained McKee. "So what are you going to do? A lot of civilians don't think the way we do in law enforcement, so I think it's eye opening for them."

The free, two hour class is called CRASE - Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events you will be taught survivable decisions.

Avoid, Deny, Defend techniques are the focus according to the director.

"We have found we respond according to the way we are trained," said McKee. "So when we train them that way, hopefully that will end up saving lives in the long run. That is the name of the game in what we are trying to do, save lives."

The church security course's target audience is church administrators and security personnel.

The focus is having a plan in place to prevent unknown people from entering the premises and how to evacuate. It was implemented in 2016. The course will last 2-4 hours.

Around 2,000 Mississippians have already been trained in CRASE since it began.

14 CRASE classes are scheduled for enrollment between now and the end of January. The classes can be as small as 10, or as large as 150 people.

CRASE is free, funding is provided to MLEOTA by the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security.

There are no prerequisites.

For church security, the primary issue is not armed people. It is having a plan in place to prevent unknown people from entering the church premises and how to evacuate those inside should the need arise.

For more information on the CRASE classes for businesses, churches and civilians contact Laura Fosselman at MLEOTA 601-933-2126.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.