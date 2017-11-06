Arrests Made in Dog Fighting Ring in Canton

Four men were arrested when the Madison County Sheriff's Department broke up a dog fighting ring Saturday afternoon. They received an anonymous phone call in reference to dog fighting in the six hundred block of Rankin Road, which is located off of Highway 43 South in Madison County.

Deputies responded and located a number of dogs barking at 645 Rankin Road, in Canton. The deputies knocked on the door but did not get a response.

The deputies then went to the adjoining property, at 637 Rankin Road, in an attempt to locate the disturbance. Deputies heard noises of dogs growling and barking coming from a wooded area in the rear of 645 Rankin Road. There, deputies observed four (4) black males surrounding two (2) pit bull dogs and noted that they were agitating the dogs towards one another, and then allowed them to fight.

Deputies ordered them to stop and come towards them. One of the individuals, later identified as Maurice Greenwood, fled to his residence located at 637 Rankin Road, where he was captured on the back porch.

The owner of the property at 645 Rankin Road was identified as HB Preyer. At the scene, a search of the property revealed a homemade treadmill made of iron and wood that had short chains on it, which is commonly used to force fighting dogs to exercise.

Also located on the property were medicine, food supplements, and antibiotics that are commonly used in dogfighting operations. Seized from the property was the exercising treadmill, three (3) mother dogs with a total of fifteen (15) puppies, as well as an additional fourteen (14) adult dogs. All appeared to be pit bulls and pit bull mixes.

All of the animals suffered from malnourishment and had not been properly taken care of and some did not have access to water. The dogs were taken into Law Enforcement custody and placed in a shelter.

Two (2) adult male dogs with facial wounds and leg wounds, that were involved in the immediate fighting, and an additional adult male dog with a laceration were taken to the Animal Emergency & Referral Center at 1009 Tree Tops Boulevard in Flowood, Mississippi, for emergency treatment.

A total of thirty-two (32) dogs, including puppies, were seized by the Madison County Sheriff's Department.

Arrested were:

HB Preyer, III (BIM, DOB: 05-20-1980) was arrested on Saturday, November 4, 2017, and charged with dog fighting and animal cruelty. Preyer had an additional Justice Court warrant for failure to appear for no driver's license. He appeared in Justice Court on Monday, November 6, 2017, for his initial appearance and was issued a $100,000 written bond for dog fighting, a $50,000 written bond for animal cruelty, and a $500 cash bond for the failure to appear for a warrant.

Maurice Greenwood (BIM, DOB: 06-27-1978) of 637 Rankin Road, Canton, Mississippi, was arrested on Saturday, November 4, 2017, and charged with dog fighting and resisting arrest. Greenwood appeared in Justice Court on Monday, November 6, 2017, and was issued a written bond of $100,000 for dog fighting and a $1,000 bond for resisting arrest.

Derrick L. Mack (BIM, DOB: 12-26-1977) of 417 Garfield Street, Canton, Mississippi, was arrested on Saturday, November 4, 2017, and charged with dogfighting. Mack appeared in Justice Court on Monday, November 6, 2017, and was issued a written bond of $100,000

Michael Brown (BIM, DOB: 11-23-1976) of 127 Chinn Drive, Canton, Mississippi, was arrested on Saturday, November 4, 2017, and charged with dogfighting. Brown appeared in Justice Court on Monday, November 6, 2017, and was issued a written bond of $100,000.

