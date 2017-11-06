Madison County deputies bust Canton dog fighting ring, four men arrested

A tip led Madison County deputies to a dog fighting ring in Canton where authorities found malnourished and injured animals and men fighting them.

Monday night, they remained in the Madison County Detention Center.

40-year-old Michael Lamond Brown, 39-year-old Maurice Greenwood and 39-year-old Derrick Lamonte Mack are charged with dog fighting.

37-year-old H.B. Preyer III faces dog fighting and aggravated cruelty charges.

All four are from Canton. They were arrested Saturday when Madison County deputies were alerted to a dog fighting ring in the 600 block of Rankin Road in Canton.

Deputies arrived to the noise of dogs growling and barking in a wooded area behind a home.

According to authorities, four men were seen surrounding two small pit bull dogs and were agitating the dogs, encouraging them to fight.

Greenwood reportedly ran to his home nearby and was captured on the back porch.

The property is owned by Preyer.

Deputies also found a homemade treadmill used to force dogs to exercise, medicine, food supplements and antibiotics.

Three female dogs, 15 puppies and 14 adult dogs were found at the location.

Fourteen are being housed at Madison PD Animal Control.

Investigators say three dogs had visible scars and wounds.

Most of the animals appear timid, but friendly.

Bond is set at $100,000 for Brown, Greenwood and Mack. Preyer's bond is set at $150,000.

