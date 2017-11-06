Mullen and Saban on the mic to preview #16 Mississippi State vs. #2 Alabama

The countdown finally begins, 5 days until a showdown in Starkville. Number 16 Mississippi State welcomes number 2 Alabama to Davis Wade Stadium.

We got to hear from both coaches Monday afternoon. Dan Mullen's Bulldogs are 7 and 2, Nick Saban's Crimson Tide enter 9 and oh.

Dan Mullen

"In my mind, you gotta play a perfect game to beat anybody in college football. You gotta come out and play great or you can't expect to win in today's college football you know? Great challenge for our guys this week obviously playing the best team in the country. They've been the dominant program in college football over the last 10 years. Great challenge, you know? It's what you come to the SEC to play in these type of games."

Nick Saban

"Dan has really done a good job in the years he's been there. Great offensive coach, always presents a lot of issues and problems for the defense to adjust too. Nick Fitzgerald has done a really really good job at quarterback. Their defense has shown tremendous improvement. This is all around a really good team and a really challenging place to play."

Mississippi State hosts Alabama Saturday night at 6:00pm. The game will be televised on ESPN.

