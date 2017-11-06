'The Price of Fame' depicting life of wrestler Ted DiBiase, premieres in Madison

'The Price of Fame', a movie depicting the life of wrestler Ted DiBiase, premiered Monday night in Madison.

The documentary shows how wrestling's "Million Dollar Man" gave up fame and fortune and changed his life after receiving a call from his wife while on the road.

DiBiase, now an evangelical and a Mississippi resident for over 30 years, rededicated his life to his family.

A second screening of the 'The Price of Fame' will be shown Tuesday night at 7 pm at the Malco Grandview Cinema.

