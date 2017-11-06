Off duty Rankin County deputy arrests two for possession and burglary

An off duty Rankin County Sheriff's Deputy arrested two teens for possession with intent to distribute, burglary and possession of a stolen firearm early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight on Sunday, the off duty deputy, who had worked beyond his assigned twelve hour shift, pulled into his Castlewoods driveway when he witnessed a black Ford, with Illinois plate, slowly driving through the neighborhood without headlights.

The deputy got back into his patrol unit and followed the vehicle until he found a safe, lit location for a traffic stop.

The deputy was able to determine prior to stopping the vehicle that it was occupied by two individuals. As soon as he radioed his stop location and the reason for his stop, other units converged on his location.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, he immediately detected the odor of what he knew to be marijuana.

After identifying the driver as Zacharius Ervin Edwards, he was asked to exit the vehicle and a "pat down" of Edwards was conducted.

During the pat down, a .38 revolver was located in Edwards' jacket pocket. Edwards was immediately placed in cuffs and detained.

The passenger, Tori Avery McWilliams, was then removed from the vehicle and was found to be in possession of more than $800 cash.

Once other deputies arrived on scene and the two individuals were secured, deputies observed, in plain view on the front seat between where the occupants had been sitting, a set of digital electronic scales and a plastic bag containing marijuana.

The scales are consistent with those commonly used to weigh narcotics for sales.

Deputies checked the serial number of the weapon recovered and found it had been stolen in an August burglary in the Buckingham neighborhood in north Rankin County.

At that point, they were arrested for possession of controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

Edwards was also charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Once the duo was at the Rankin County Sheriff's Department, a criminal investigator spoke with them and obtained a confession from both suspects stating they were present when the Buckingham burglary occurred.

Based on their confessions, they will also be charged with residential burglary.

There is at least one additional arrest pending in connection to that burglary. The warrant for that individual has been sent to the US Marshals for assistance in locating.

Edwards and McWilliams are scheduled to have their initial appearance Tuesday, November 7 in Rankin County Court before Judge Kent McDaniel.

They are being held without bond pending their initial appearance.

