Brandon's Scott Goodman creating buzz from record kick in Eat Dirt

You know you've done something special when you get the admiration from your biggest rival. Pearl head coach John Perry said of Brandon senior kicker Scott Goodman: "To be able to kick a 56 yard field goal is unbelievable, and it would've been good from 66 you know."
Flashback to this past Friday. Brandon trailing Pearl 14 - 7, time running out in the 1st half. Head coach Tyler Peterson and Goodman reflect.
"You know we got a big play before halftime, and we were debating whether to go hail mary or give him a shot," Peterson said. "I asked him what he thought, and he nodded his head like he wanted to get out there. And sure enough, he made it count."
"When I hit it, I knew it was going to have the distance," Goodman said. "And then I looked up and I saw it was going straight, I knew it was in after that. It's a big game, it was a bunch of guys that didn't think I could, and I and just showed them I can."
The 56 yard field goal is a Brandon record and just 3 yards shy of the Mississippi high school record. Goodman has surpassed that mark in practice, hitting a 62 yarder. Scott's journey to the gridiron started similar to most modern kickers.
"I started in 9th grade, and I actually tried out for soccer," Goodman said. "The special teams coach is the soccer coach, and he asked me to come try kicking a football."
Peterson adds that "he is one of our hardest workers in the weight room. To be able to get to midfield and feel like you've got a shot to make points, it changes the way you call the ballgame. And it changes the way people will have to play us."
The 2017 Mississippi/Alabama All-Star has offers from Army, Central Arkansas, and a couple JUCOs. Don't be surprised when more college scouts call Goodman looking for a good leg. He'll kick on the coast on Friday. Brandon travels to Hancock for the 1st round of the 6A South Playoffs.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.