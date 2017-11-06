Local churches adding armed security guards following mass shooting in Texas

Some local churches are viewing the mass shooting in Texas that left 26 people dead and another 20 injured, as a call to arms.

READ MORE: 26 dead in Texas shooting, details emerge about gunman's past

Two years ago, Emmanuel Baptist Church on Cooper Road had no guards or patrolmen whatsoever - someone to direct traffic, at most.

Now, Pastor Jesse Horton with Emmanuel Baptist says that lack of security would be unthinkable.

"I'm not really afraid for myself, because the Sheppard ought to give his life for the sheeps. But as a Sheppard of this flock, I am committed to making sure the sheeps are safe," said Pastor Horton.

Following the massacre in Texas Sunday, the church had a meeting to organize adding more armed guards.

"It is sad, but we're living in a time where people have no regard for God, nor for the church. And I believe in some instances, people think that a church is easy prey," said Pastor Horton.

The Mississippi Church Protection Act, passed in March of last year, allows people to bring guns into places of worship and defend themselves, provided they first go through an instructional course on the safe handling and use of firearms.

"The one that we have now have already gone through that, and I'm fixing to add two more after tonight," said Pastor Horton.

Baptist churches like Emmanuel, and the one where the mass shooting took place in Texas, are allowed to choose individually whether to allow firearms.

The Catholic Diocese of Jackson, however, says it is their policy not to have any firearms in their buildings except in cases where the parish or institution has hired a licensed security company.

See their full statement here.

RELATED: Mississippi Office of Homeland Security offering free security training for churches

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.