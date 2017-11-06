Sewage continues to back up in Jackson home

2017 has been a big year for Tawonna Wright. She's become a homeowner in Jackson and just weeks after that she became a new mom, but the whole experience hasn't smelt like roses.

In fact, in the last two weeks, Wright has been busy trying to get the city's help as sewage bubbles up in her bathtubs and toilets.

"The toilet, last night, is the worst that it's been," Wright said. "But the tub, that's every time and then you know we have to get everything out, wipe it out as best as we can, and disinfect it."

While interviewing Wright at the home, the city sent a crew out and they drained the lines. One crew member told MSNewsNow off camera that he believes a rod in the system has gone bad and for now they can only drain it until a plan can be made.

"I would have felt a little better had they kind of broke it down to me (and) just said 'okay, Ms. Wright this is what the problem is and this is what our plan is,' but it's almost like you are getting the runaround."

In Jackson's City Council Agenda set for Tuesday, November 7th, leaders are expected to address some of their ward's sewage issues. That meeting starts at 10 Tuesday morning.

