3 arrested after Rankin County Deputies deliver 5 pounds of marijuana to residence

On November 2, 2017, Rankin County Narcotics O?cers were contacted by a member of the Richland Police Department FLEX unit in reference to a package they intercepted believed to contain illegal drugs.

The package was sent from California to an individual at 302 Northford Court in north Rankin County. A search warrant was obtained for the package and it was con?rmed to contain approximately 5 pounds of marijuana.

Deputies delivered the package to the Northford Court address where it was accepted by Misty ADAMS. Once accepted, deputies secured the residence and detained all persons found inside. Misty Adams, David Beard, and Thomas Akers II were all located inside the residence.

The residence is the property of Akers' mother who resides in California and is believed to be the person who sent the package.

While clearing the residence, deputies observed, in plain view, several items known to be used for the consumption, injection, or transportation of controlled substances.

A search warrant was then obtained for the residence, for the purpose of searching for narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia. The search produced digital scales, syringes, marijuana pipes, and a vacuum sealer with plastic baggies.

The vacuum sealer and baggies are consistent with ones used to package narcotics for sales.

Also seized during the search was a small amount of methamphetamine and a handgun located in Akers' room. Methamphetamine and a weapon were also recovered from the room being used by Adams. An additional weapon was located in a vehicle on the property.

Adams, Beard, and Akers were all three arrested for controlled substance violations.

