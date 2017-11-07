GRAPHIC: Sheriff calls suspected dog fighting ring "largest animal abuse case in the state"

A man is wanted for questioning after a huge dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening.

According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.

Deputies are currently searching for a man named Tommie Queen who lives at the address where the dogs were found.

Deputies responded to a call at 29 1/2 Miracle Road for reports of dog fighting. When deputies arrived, they found a black pitbull chained to a car in the front yard and barking coming from the back of the home.

Deputies found 35-40 dogs chained up throughout the wooded area in the rear of the house.

Officers tried knocking on the door, but nobody answered. Some of the dogs had serious injuries.

Sheriff Patten said, “You probably have about two acres with nothing but pit bulls. We have dogs, some with their legs bitten off, one with its lower jaw missing. You have a bone yard out here in plain view. They didn’t have the decency to bury the dogs.”

The number of hurt animals on the property was overwhelming for the Natchez-Adams Humane Society and deputies reached out to an organization in Wiggins to help the animals. Several had to be euthanized on site because of the extent of their injuries.

Sheriff Patten says this is the "largest animal abuse case in the state".

While checking the license plates of cars on the property, deputies found a stolen 2007 Ford F-250 out of Jefferson Davis County.

The investigation is on-going as police search for the suspect and resident of the home.

