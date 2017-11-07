Man wanted for questioning in dog fighting ring turns himself in

WARNING: SOME IMAGES ARE GRAPHIC

A man wanted for questioning in a suspected dog fighting ring in Adams County has turned himself in.

According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon.

What is suspected to be a huge dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening.

According to Sheriff Patten, over 50 pit bulls were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.

Neighbors say they are saddened, but not shocked.

"We have called the Sheriff's Department several times, but there was no evidence," said a neighbor. "I would see a lot of people and the dogs cutting up big time."

Queen is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.

On Monday, deputies responded to a call at 29 1/2 Miracle Road for reports of dog fighting. When deputies arrived, they found a black pit bull chained to a car in the front yard and barking coming from the back of the home.

"It is unbelievable," said Deputy Karen Ewing. "It makes me sick."

Deputies found 35-40 dogs chained up throughout the wooded area in the rear of the house.

Officers tried knocking on the door, but nobody answered. Some of the dogs had serious injuries.

Sheriff Patten said, “You probably have about two acres with nothing but pit bulls. We have dogs, some with their legs bitten off, one with its lower jaw missing. You have a bone yard out here in plain view. They didn’t have the decency to bury the dogs.”

The number of hurt animals on the property was overwhelming for the Natchez-Adams Humane Society and deputies reached out to an organization in Wiggins to help the animals. Several had to be euthanized on site because of the extent of their injuries.

Sheriff Patten says this is the "largest animal abuse case in the state".

While checking the license plates of cars on the property, deputies found a stolen 2007 Ford F-250 out of Jefferson Davis County.

The investigation is on-going.

Deputies have now closed off the property as they continue their investigation.

They are seeking help from the folks across the state because they don't have the money or manpower to care for all these animals.

"Some of the extremely aggressive dogs," said Sheriff Patten. "They may be euthanized, but the ones that can be saved, we are going to try to save as many of them as possible. That's why we need those veterinarians to step up to the plate. I need people who have the capability of housing these animals to step up to the plate and call us because we're in desperate need."

Here is how you can help:

Call the Adams County Sheriff's Office to help: 601-445-0906.

306 State St, Natchez, MS 39120

