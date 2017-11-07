Madison man convicted of sexual battery of 7-year-old girl

A Madison man has been convicted of sexual battery of a 7-year-old child.

57-year-old Marcus Wade McCammon was sentenced to serve 30 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. The last ten years of his sentence will be suspended and he will be placed on five years of supervised probation following his release.

The unsuspended portion of his sentence will be served in its entirety without the possibility of probation, parole or early release. Upon release from custody, McCammon must register as a sex offender.

On November 17, 2016, the Madison Police Department responded to a home after it was reported that a 7-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted.

Police went to the home and interviewed a family member of the child and made arrangements for a forensic interview of the child to be conducted by the Mississippi Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC).

During the forensic interview, the child revealed that McCammon had forced her to engage in sexual contact with him. He was arrested by Madison police and was questioned about the allegations.

During questioning, McCammon admitted that the child touched him in an inappropriate manner.

He was indicted for sexual battery by the Madison County Grand Jury in January 2017 and was convicted of sexual battery following a two day trial.

“It took great courage for this child to face the defendant and to tell the jury about the abuse she suffered," said District Attorney Michael Guest. "Her testimony, along with the outstanding work of the Madison Police Department, provided the jury with the evidence they needed to return a verdict of guilty and has allowed us to remove a child predator from our streets.”

