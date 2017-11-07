Do deer warning alerts work?

Deer are on the move and accidents are being reported.

High speed wrecks involving deer are commonplace in Mississippi.

Most deer hit by vehicles die and most cars incur thousands of dollars in damage.

Some suggest purchasing deer alerts.

But do they work?

We spoke with a number of folks and got mixed reaction.

"I've never tried them myself, they say they work, I don't know," said Kenneth Ables works at an auto parts store in Pearl.

"I don't think they actually ward the deer off," said Todd, who works at Van's Sporting Goods. "But it's supposed to help stop the deer from running across the road, make them alert and give you the opportunity to predict which way they are going to go and avoid them."

We dug into the research and there has been a lot of it.

Scientific data overwhelmingly indicates there is no statistically relevant difference in deer reactions with or without warning alerts.

