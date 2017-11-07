JPD staffing shortages lead to elimination of specialized departments

Shortages in staffing at the Jackson Police Department have led to the elimination of some specialized departments.

Now, leaders there are hoping the lifting of hiring restrictions will help them reinstate those programs in the future.

For over a month now, the Jackson Police Department has done without a DUI unit and a quality of life unit.

Both featured officers specialized in those areas.

Department leaders say they will have to build back their numbers before these departments can return.

"Because of the specialization, we had to incorporate them back into our beat units," said JPD Chief Lee Vance.

Currently the city has budgeted for 418 officers. Right now, there are 370 officers on the beat, leaving them short about 50.

"Pay is a part of it," said Vance. "Also the pace of the work is greater here than in smaller towns, but at the same time, we have some advantages because there are specialized units. There's a lot more room for growth with the Jackson Police Department than any other police department in the state."

Chief Vance is hoping the lifting of residency requirements will attract a new pool of applicants to the department.

Also, the city has approved funding for a new recruit class, which could add over 30 officers to their ranks.

The challenge now is keeping them here, in an industry where opportunities are limitless.

"You guys have seen where the Memphis Police will come here and recruit, the Dallas Police Department will come here and recruit, the Houston Police Department will come here and recruit," explained Vance. "So manpower shortages in law enforcement across the nation is not an uncommon thing."

