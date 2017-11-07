Human remains found in Greenwood Avenue home in August identifie - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Human remains found in Greenwood Avenue home in August identified

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Steven Black - Source: Crimestoppers
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Authorities have identified the human remains discovered in a house on Greenwood Ave on August 31 as 46-year-old Steven Black.

Black was last seen in May 2015 walking away from the MPIC halfway house on I-55 Frontage Road in Jackson.

According to a tweet from the Jackson Police Department, the Black's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Family members contacted Halos Investigations and a flyer was released shortly after Black's disappearance.

Black had been reported missing in May 2015. He was 44 at the time.

Medical records obtained by investigators led to the identification of Black.

Investigators are not seeking any further suspect information in his death at this time.

Halos contacted MSNEWSNOW after JPD released a description of the remains. Positive identification was made after medical records were obtained.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available. 

