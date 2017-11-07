Human remains found in Greenwood Avenue home in August identified

Authorities have identified the human remains discovered in a house on Greenwood Ave on August 31 as 46-year-old Steven Black.

Black was last seen in May 2015 walking away from the MPIC halfway house on I-55 Frontage Road in Jackson.

According to a tweet from the Jackson Police Department, the Black's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

JPD confirms human remains found on 8/31/2017 at 2815 Greenwood Ave., white male, Steven Austin Black. Cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. This was the 40th Homicide for 2017. Robert Paige, a suspect in this case, died on 9/1/2017 in a Hinds County Lake. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) November 7, 2017

Family members contacted Halos Investigations and a flyer was released shortly after Black's disappearance.

Black had been reported missing in May 2015. He was 44 at the time.

Medical records obtained by investigators led to the identification of Black.

Investigators are not seeking any further suspect information in his death at this time.

Halos contacted MSNEWSNOW after JPD released a description of the remains. Positive identification was made after medical records were obtained.

