Emergency sewer repairs approved by Jackson City Council

The Jackson City Council is taking action to address sewer breaks in the city.

It's good news for some Jackson residents dealing with infrastructure failures.

Tuesday, Jackson city leaders approved emergency repair work on three streets.

Public works crews made temporary repairs to Marshall Street off State Street, but more has to be done.

Emergency sewer repairs were approved for Marshall Street, Woodland Circle and Dogwood Hill Drive.

Ward One Councilman Ashby Foote is concerned about a sewer collapse on Meadowhill Drive.

"It's a possibility we can line that pipe instead of going in and doing an actual joint repair that would lessen the impact or disturbance of the area," said Engineering Manager Charles Williams. "But if not, it could take a little bit longer Right now we'll be trying to look at if it does take longer, where can we put a pump."

There is no timetable on when those repairs will begin.

